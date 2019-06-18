|
Jeffrey Jay Grant Adams, 32, of Coldicott Hill Road, Lucasville, passed 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jeffrey was born May 10, 1987, in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of Jeffrey Scott Adams and Tina Marie (Walling) Adams.
Also surviving are a daughter, Maci Adams of Bainbridge, Ohio, a son, Jayden Adams of Lucasville, Ohio, brother, Chad Adams and wife Connie of Beaver, Ohio, a sister, Amanda Bowman and husband Mike of Lucasville, Ohio, and niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Michael Bowman.
Jeffrey did concrete construction, tree trimming, pole barn raising, remodeling and roofing. He loved to fish, hunt and 4 wheeling with his dad, grandpa and brother.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Anchor of Hope Church of God in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Donald Stewart, officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Church.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 19, 2019