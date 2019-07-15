|
Jerry Lee Burkitt passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Jerry was 68 years old, and he was born on August 13, 1950, to Clarence and Glenna (Williams) Burkitt, who preceded him in death.
Jerry was a 1968 graduate of Piketon High School. Jerry retired from the Ford Motor Company in Michigan.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Mike, Curt Barnum, Jason Burkitt, Adel (Bridget) Hazimeh, Mike (Char) Hazimeh, Daughters Michelle (Tom) Webb, Lori Mulligan, Lisa (Vince) Robledo. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Grant and Brent Webb, Kayla Mulligan, Kiera Burkitt, Dahlia, Meleina, Caleb, Nadie, Lena and Ava Hazimeh. Jerry's surviving siblings are a sister, Judy (Bill) Lemaster, and a brother, Jeff (Vanessa) Burkitt. Jerry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jerry will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, and a memorial service will be arranged by the family at a future date to be determined.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 17, 2019