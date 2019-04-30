Jerry Lee Rapp, 81, of Beaver, Ohio, passed from this life on Monday, April 29, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Jerry was born on July 11, 1937, in Beaver, Ohio, to his late parents, Emory "Crowdy" and Carol Louise (Pratt) Rapp. He was united in marriage on October 14, 1961, to his wife, Judith Kay (Adams) Rapp, who survives. Including his wife, Jerry leaves to mourn his passing a daughter, Jill Renae Rockwell and her husband Mark of Waverly, Ohio, also two granddaughters whom he loved and adored, Cecilia Renae Rockwell and Jullia Elaine Rockwell, both of Waverly, Ohio. They were his pride and joy. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard Rapp and Tom Rapp, and an infant sister, Cecilia Rapp.

Jerry was a meat cutter, having graduated from the Toledo Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio, and was a member of the IBEW Local #16 in Evansville, Indiana. He was owner and operator of Rapp's Hardware and Rapp's Convenient Store in Beaver.

Jerry was a 1955 graduate of Beaver High School for which he was very proud. He looked forward to all the Alumni Banquets and seeing former classmates and friends. Jerry remained loyal to all the Eastern Eagles and their sports. Jerry was a proud basketball player himself and liked watching all sports, both in person, and on T.V.

Jerry loved wintering in Florida for 26 winters, but loved his hometown of Beaver where he was born and lived his entire life.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday May 4, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Chris Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

www.coxburkittfh.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 1, 2019