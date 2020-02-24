Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wessel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Wessel Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee Wessel Sr. Obituary
Jerry Lee Wessel Sr., 77, of West Portsmouth, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born February 15, 1943, in West Portsmouth to the late Norman Lester and Edith Pearl Branham Wessel. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 2 sisters; Marianne Lucas, and Betty Lou Bowman, a nephew Brian Lucas, and brother in law Gene Lucas.
Jerry was retired from Martin Marietta (A-Plant), a volunteer firefighter for over 53 years, 14 years at Waverly, 5 years at Pebble Township, and still active at Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department with 34 years, he was a member of the Ohio Valley Firefighters Association where he was a member of the Honor Guard, a member of the Ohio Rural Fire Council and also attended Nauvoo United Methodist Church.
Jerry is survived by a son, Jerry Lee (Lori) Wessel Jr. and a daughter Jenni (Jerry) Williams, a sister Sharon Kay Wessel, 5 grandchildren; Tyler Wessel, Courtney Wessel, Matthew Cuckler, Missy Williams and Jared Williams, 9 great grandchildren, his life partner Sue Arnett and the mother of his children Martha Jean Wessel along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020, at Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Firefighters Rites presented by the Ohio Valley Firefighters Association Honor Guard. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 4 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and from 11 to 1:00 PM on Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -