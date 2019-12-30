|
|
Jessie F. Williams, 96, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Traditions at Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born February 12, 1923, in Ladd, Ohio, daughter of the late Hollie M. and Ora Sheldon McAllister. Jessie was united in marriage November 20, 1943, to Robie Paul Williams who preceded her in death on January 23, 1995. Surviving are two sons, Larry (Jeanie) Williams of Piketon and Wayne (Mary Ann) Williams of Rarden; a daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Blanton of Waverly; grandchildren, Doug Williams, Holly Southworth, Mandy Clemmons, PJ McGaughey, Mike McGaughey, Chad Blanton, Jamie Sibole, Eric Williams, Brandon Williams, Jessika Rhoden, and Betzee Jack; great-grandchildren, Leigha, Annie, Paul, Landen, Lydia, Clarke, Sammi, Abi, Sophie, Mikey, Delaina, Asher, Lyla, Colton, Michaela, Brody, Robie "AJ", Taylor, Landon, Connor, Bradley, Tristyn, and Casyn; a great-great-grandchild, Maleighna; and special friend of 17 years, Bill Simmering. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, Hobert, Artie, Tunney and Waldo, and two sisters, Audrey Stoll and Garnet Mitchell.
Jessie was retired from Martin Marietta in Piketon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank NCR Hospice and Traditions at Bristol Village for their love and care of Jessie.
www.botkinhornackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 1, 2020