Jewell L. (Hayth) Dickerson, 95, of Waverly, died on August 30, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born in Ross County on November 13, 1923, to the late Roy and Ada (Jenkins) Hayth. On May 22, 1951, she married Carol G. Dickerson, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Jean A. Dickerson, of Waverly, and Carol S. (Tom) Allie, of Chillicothe; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Detty, of Chillicothe; a brother-in-law, Robert Dickerson; five grandchildren, Stacia (Shawn) Skaggs, Jennifer (Russell) Robinson, Cory (Thao) Detty, Brian (Tina) Campbell, and Jason (Amy) Allie; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Cameron Detty, and a sister, Mable Jean Cahill.
Jewell was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1941. She went on to work as a head cashier at Kroger for many years and helped open numerous new Kroger stores around the area. During the 1950's, she became president of the Regional Retail Clerks Union. At the age of 84, she became a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church. In her free time, Jewell enjoyed walking her 3-mile trip before an injury prevented her. She also enjoyed volunteering for the March of Dimes, sewing, crocheting, working puzzles, and playing piano.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 4, 2019