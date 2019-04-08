|
|
Joanne Margaret Roberts, 71, of Columbus Street, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 4:24 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe.
Joanne was born January 19, 1948, in Ecorse, Michigan, daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Berwick and Rozalia Buza.
Surviving are a sister, Geraldine Drewyour, brother, William (Joanne) Berwick, nieces and nephews, Cindy (David) Osborne, Kathy (Randy) Osborne, Tom (GiGi) Purdum, Chris (Diane) Purdum, Rosemary (Darren Satterfield) Lane, Paul (Elise) Drewyour, Teresa (Joe) Sency, Michael (Jennifer) Drewyour, Bill (Michelle) Berwick, Jr., Debbie (Dan) Lounds, and Beth (Nick) Montagna, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Joanne was a records clerk in accounts receivable for the VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.
Her parents and sister, Rose Marie Purdum Shade, preceded Joanne in death.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, Ohio.
Friends may call at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 10, 2019