Joe L. Stubbs
1927 - 2020
Funeral service for Joe Stubbs, 92, of Enid, Oklahoma, will be 2:00 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Anderson-Burris.
Joe was born December 14, 1927, on the family farm in Ross County, Ohio, to Harry and Gladys (Bost) Stubbs and passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Enid.
Joe enlisted into the Army Air Corps in WWII. He was trained as a meteorologist and served on four continents with the occupational force. On March 8, 1953, Joe married the love of his life JoAnne Getz in Chillicothe, Ohio, and they made their home in Ohio. Joe was a surveyor for the forest division. He was active in Youth For Christ and obtained his minister's license and started his first church in Brownsville, Ohio. In 1968, he accepted the Pleasant Valley Church position in Douglas, Oklahoma. Throughout the rest of his life, Joe was a minister of numerous Christian Union Churches, including Union Chapel in Hennessey, Oklahoma.
Joe is survived by his sons Paul Stubbs of Enid, and Mark Stubbs of Stillwater; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers William Stubbs and Frank Stubbs, both of Ohio; and a sister, Donna Richter of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne, and his son David.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 15 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
