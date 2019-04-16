JoEllen (Jody) Leslie, 84, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Jody was born April 16, 1934, in Hays, Kansas. She was the daughter of the late Frank B. Reeves and Ellen C. (Dagenhart) Reeves.

On July 13, 1968, she was united in marriage to John Allen Leslie, who preceded her in death in 2010, a daughter, Deborah E. Wilson, 2013, and a brother, James F. Reeves, 2010.

Jody was a graduate of Kansas University, a 27-year employee of the State of Ohio at the employment office in Waverly, Ohio. She also attended Bethel CCCU. Jody loved spending time with her family and friends, going to church, and watching college basketball.

Surviving Jody are her son, Steve (Kim) Wilson of Peebles, a granddaughter, Ashley (Terry) McNeilan, her great-grandchildren, Makayla, Owen, Aron, Collyn, and Paisley McNeilan, whom she loved very much.

There will be a memorial service for Jody 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bethel CCCU in Piketon, Ohio, with Larry Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel CCCU.

