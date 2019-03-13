Home

Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
John David Brodess Obituary
John David Brodess, 74, of Seal Avenue, Piketon, Ohio, passed 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village.
John was born October 23, 1944, in Piketon, Ohio, son of the late John Erskin Brodess and Flora Louise (Knight) Brodess. On March 18, 1967, John was united in marriage to Phyllis Geneva (Locke) Brodess who preceded him in death on June 16, 2009.
Surviving are a son, Daniel Brodess, two daughters, Rebecca Brodess, and Jennifer (Gary) Legg, three grandchildren, Esther Belle Brodess, Zane Brodess, and Garrett Legg, two brothers, Gene Brodess and James (Donna) Brodess, sister, Yvonne (Glen) Meadows, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
John was a Veteran of the Army National Guard, a former employee of Wearever, Chillicothe, and a retired boiler operator for the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.
His parents, wife, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Brodess, preceded him in death.
Special thanks to Adena Hospice and the employees of Traditions at Bristol Village.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mound Cemetery in Piketon with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon from 12:00 p.m. noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 17, 2019
