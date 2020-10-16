1/
John Efern Mathews
1929 - 2020
John Efern Mathews, 91, of Newland Ridge Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
John was born September 3, 1929, in Buchanan, Ohio, the son of Charles Vernie Mathews and Mary S. (Perkins) Mathews. On November 22, 1950, he was united in marriage to Arthena Eldona (Rittenhouse) Mathews, who preceded him in death on January 8, 2010.
Surviving are three daughters, Tammy (Chris Linton) Mathews, Marilyn S. Woods and Connie J. (Tim) Ward, two sons, John K. (Monica) Mathews and Gary W. (Terry) Mathews, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, brother, Carl Milton Mathews, and two sisters, Wilma (James) Goble and Barbara (Stanley Wilson) Keller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nine sisters, Blanche Curtis, Mary Louise Mathews, Patricia Best, Della DeWitt, Gladys (Clifford) Warner, Grace Coahran, Dorothy (Bill) Lightle, Bessie Carson and Shirley Robertson, two brothers, Charles Donald Mathews and Herman Ray Mathews.
John attended Beaver's Chapel Church and was a retired truck driver.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastors David Roosa and Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
