John Junior Rigsby, 84, of Wadsworth Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:32 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.John was born February 11, 1936, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Dewey Rigsby and Vennie Montgomery Rigsby. He was united in marriage to Della (Wright) Rigsby, who preceded him in death on April 27, 2020.Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Lute and husband Bill, son, Michael Rigsby, two grandchildren, Mindy Williamson and husband Chris and Delaney Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Caiden Williamson, Hadlee Williamson and Everly Adams, brother, Delbert Rigsby and wife Violet, sister, Emmarie Arrowood and husband Dale, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Darren Rigsby and Terry Lee, three brothers, Raymond, William and Burt Rigsby, and four sisters, Thelma M. Byrd, Eva Wilson, Joy Carter and Darlene Carter.John was the owner of Rigsby Trucking and was of Baptist religion.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray Jr. and Rick Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.