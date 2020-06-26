John Junior Rigsby
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Junior Rigsby, 84, of Wadsworth Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:32 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
John was born February 11, 1936, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Dewey Rigsby and Vennie Montgomery Rigsby. He was united in marriage to Della (Wright) Rigsby, who preceded him in death on April 27, 2020.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Lute and husband Bill, son, Michael Rigsby, two grandchildren, Mindy Williamson and husband Chris and Delaney Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Caiden Williamson, Hadlee Williamson and Everly Adams, brother, Delbert Rigsby and wife Violet, sister, Emmarie Arrowood and husband Dale, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Darren Rigsby and Terry Lee, three brothers, Raymond, William and Burt Rigsby, and four sisters, Thelma M. Byrd, Eva Wilson, Joy Carter and Darlene Carter.
John was the owner of Rigsby Trucking and was of Baptist religion.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray Jr. and Rick Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jun. 26 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved