Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leslie Williamson Obituary
John Leslie Williamson of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 66 years old.
Born in Franklin County, Columbus, Ohio, John was the son of Allen Lorenzo Willliamson and June Bull Williamson.
He was the beloved husband to Sandra C. Williamson for 44 years; father of Bradley Lorenzo Williamson (Diane Marks) of Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, and Laura Elizabeth Williamson (Peter Fitzgerald) of Brooklyn, NY; grandfather of Dorothy Margaret Fitzgerald, Jack Loren Williamson and Avery Leo Williamson; brother of Allen L. Williamson of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ralph L. Williamson (Nancy) of Piketon, OH.
A viewing will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
A viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME, 724 E. Main Street, Piketon, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Queen of The Missions Catholic Church, 407 S. Market Street, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow the Mass in Mound Cemetery, Route 23, Piketon.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now