John Walter Chenault, 67, of Salisbury Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:45 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
John was born September 29, 1952, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late John Wesley Chenault and Elsie Mae (Smith) Chenault.
Surviving are son, Michael L. Chenault and wife Alecia of Navarre Beach, Florida, and his children, Jacob Chenault, Logan Allen, Ethan Schmukal, son, John W. Chenault of Grove City, Ohio, his daughter, Brittany Rose and husband Randy, and two great-grandchildren, daughter, Christina L. Chenault of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and her children, sister, Lola P. Mathuews and husband Charles of Waverly, and brother, Arthur W. Chenault of Waverly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a retired M.Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a Gulf War Veteran. John was a member of the American Legion Merritt Post # 142.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 16, 2019