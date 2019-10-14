Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chenault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walter Chenault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Walter Chenault Obituary
John Walter Chenault, 67, of Salisbury Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:45 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
John was born September 29, 1952, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late John Wesley Chenault and Elsie Mae (Smith) Chenault.
Surviving are son, Michael L. Chenault and wife Alecia of Navarre Beach, Florida, and his children, Jacob Chenault, Logan Allen, Ethan Schmukal, son, John W. Chenault of Grove City, Ohio, his daughter, Brittany Rose and husband Randy, and two great-grandchildren, daughter, Christina L. Chenault of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and her children, sister, Lola P. Mathuews and husband Charles of Waverly, and brother, Arthur W. Chenault of Waverly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a retired M.Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a Gulf War Veteran. John was a member of the American Legion Merritt Post # 142.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now