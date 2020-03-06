|
|
Johna Renee Newman, 48, of Lakeside Street, Columbus, Ohio, passed 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Grant Medical Center Columbus.
Johna was born November 3, 1971 in Chillicothe, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late John B. Newman and Linda Newman.
Surviving are three aunts, Betty Jo Branham, Jewel Tomlison and Frances Newman; one uncle, Ray Newman and wife Judy all of Waverly; her fiancÃ©, Rick Hurst of Columbus and four cousins, Carmen Newman-Schneider of Waverly, Robert Tomlison of Waverly, Brad Newman of Florida and Larry Caudill of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two cousins, Mike Tomlison and Shelley Heistead.
Johna was a 1990 Graduate of Waverly High School and had worked in Columbus for the American Electric Power Company.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services in Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 8, 2020