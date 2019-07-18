Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua "Juice" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua "Juice" Davis Obituary
Joshua James Davis, 32, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Joshua was born December 28, 1986, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Ellen (Copley) Frederick and husband John of Piketon, Ohio, and Alton Davis of Beaver, Ohio.
Also surviving are a brother, Brandon Davis and wife Shawnee of Lucasville, Ohio, two nieces, Jessa and Kenzie Davis of Jackson, Ohio, maternal grandfather, Raymond "Pa" Copley of Lucasville, paternal grandparents, Haden and Rosetta Davis of Waverly, Ohio, and his special buddy, his dog Rowdy.
Josh had a passion for cars and gaming. He made friends all over the country through his gaming world.
Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Orpha Ellen "Ma" Copley.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain Kevin Greene, officiating. Burial will follow in Owl Creek Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now