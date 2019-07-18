|
|
Joshua James Davis, 32, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Joshua was born December 28, 1986, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Ellen (Copley) Frederick and husband John of Piketon, Ohio, and Alton Davis of Beaver, Ohio.
Also surviving are a brother, Brandon Davis and wife Shawnee of Lucasville, Ohio, two nieces, Jessa and Kenzie Davis of Jackson, Ohio, maternal grandfather, Raymond "Pa" Copley of Lucasville, paternal grandparents, Haden and Rosetta Davis of Waverly, Ohio, and his special buddy, his dog Rowdy.
Josh had a passion for cars and gaming. He made friends all over the country through his gaming world.
Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Orpha Ellen "Ma" Copley.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain Kevin Greene, officiating. Burial will follow in Owl Creek Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 21, 2019