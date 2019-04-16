|
Juanita France, 77, of Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:31 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.
Juanita was born April 9, 1942, in Givens, Ohio, daughter of the late John William Detillion and Bessie Lucille (Detillion) Detillion. In October 29, 1960, Juanita was united in marriage to Leon Junior France who preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanie Bellar and husband James of Waverly, and Lisa France of Waverly, two sons, Robert Lee France and wife Kelli of Waverly, and Shawn Leon France and wife Bobbie of Piketon, five grandchildren, Jeremiah Bellar, Heidi Lamerson and husband Adam, Anthony France and wife Caylin, Storm Dakota France, and Summer Rain France, four great-grandchildren, Mason Anglemeyer, Kallie Lamerson, Aubree France, and Paislee Rain Harris, a brother, Delbert Detillion and wife Betty of Chillicothe, Ohio, and a sister, Karen Phipps and husband Ronnie of Waverly.
Juanita was a homemaker and a member of Givens Chapel Church.
Her parents, husband, two sisters, Velma Holsinger and Dorothy Rumfield, and six brothers, Donald, Damon, Grover, and Gene Detillion and two infant brothers preceded Juanita in death.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Givens Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 17, 2019