Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita France

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita France Obituary
Juanita France, 77, of Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:31 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.
Juanita was born April 9, 1942, in Givens, Ohio, daughter of the late John William Detillion and Bessie Lucille (Detillion) Detillion. In October 29, 1960, Juanita was united in marriage to Leon Junior France who preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanie Bellar and husband James of Waverly, and Lisa France of Waverly, two sons, Robert Lee France and wife Kelli of Waverly, and Shawn Leon France and wife Bobbie of Piketon, five grandchildren, Jeremiah Bellar, Heidi Lamerson and husband Adam, Anthony France and wife Caylin, Storm Dakota France, and Summer Rain France, four great-grandchildren, Mason Anglemeyer, Kallie Lamerson, Aubree France, and Paislee Rain Harris, a brother, Delbert Detillion and wife Betty of Chillicothe, Ohio, and a sister, Karen Phipps and husband Ronnie of Waverly.
Juanita was a homemaker and a member of Givens Chapel Church.
Her parents, husband, two sisters, Velma Holsinger and Dorothy Rumfield, and six brothers, Donald, Damon, Grover, and Gene Detillion and two infant brothers preceded Juanita in death.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Givens Chapel Cemetery.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now