Juanita Irene Dyke, 88, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born September 10, 1931, in Ross County, to the late Clyde M. and Ruth I. Baxter Snyder. On August 26, 1951, Juanita was united in marriage to Robert Lee Dyke who preceded her in death on January 3, 2018. Surviving are a son, Randall L. (Toni) Dyke of Chillicothe; six daughters, Linda K. Latham of Waverly, Cheryl A. Hannah (Bob Burton) of Piketon, Penny Sue (Roger) Sellers of New Port Richie, Florida, Bobbi Havens (Mike Clevenger) of Beaver, Carol J. (Edward) Robbins of Jasper, and Dawn Dyke (Keith Burd) of Jackson; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and one on the way and five great great grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Snyder of Tucson, Arizona and Jack (Nancy) Snyder of Chillicothe; a sister, Wanda "Sis" Oates; and a sister-in-law, Sue Snyder of Chillicothe. In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita is preceded in death by two grandsons: Eddie Robbins and Quentin Hannah, four sons-in-law: Rodney Havens, Rick Latham, Doug Hannah and Donnie Burkitt; two brothers, Orland J. Snyder and Walter Snyder; two sisters-in-law, Fleita and Laurabell Snyder, and a brother-in-law, Olin Oates.
Juanita retired from Wear-Ever after twenty-six years of service and worked at Walmart in Waverly for ten years. She was a 1950 graduate of Southeastern High School and a member of New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union. Juanita loved her church family and enjoyed singing in the choir and being a member of the Purple Hat Club. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and watching Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds with her husband Bob.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Doug Campbell and Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020