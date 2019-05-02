Home

Judith M. Gillum Osborne

Judith M. Gillum Osborne Obituary
Judith M. Gillum Osborne passed away on April 30, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on February 11, 1942, to Annie Gillum and Samuel Ison who preceded her in death. She married Vurnis "Junior" Osborne on May 10, 1958, who preceded her in death on February 4, 1979.
She was preceded in death by a son, Corbit Osborne, a brother Charles "Bud" Oliver, and a step-father, Charles Oliver.
Judy is survived by a son, Carl Osborne of Lucasville, three daughters, Rebecca (Anthony) Jones of Lucasville, Jenneane (Tom) Lowe of Chillicothe, and Earlene Lute of Campton, Kentucky, three grandchildren, Dana (Bobby) Copper, Emily Lute, and Jace Lute, two great-grandchildren, Shealynn Tolliver and Cole Lute, one sister, Dorothy McMurrain of Greenfield, and a brother, Henry Oliver of Mount Sterling.
Judy was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Dogwood Quilters for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and bicycling. She was an avid horse woman who loved to ride and camp with her family.
Funeral services will be held 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Doug Montgomery officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
A private burial will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Friends Cemetery in Londonderry, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 5, 2019
