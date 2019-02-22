|
|
June Evaline Watters, 87, of Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 4:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village.
June was born June 26, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter James Foreman and Alma Irene (Lewis) Foreman. On April 20, 1951, June was united in marriage to Harold Douglas Watters who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Harold Dwight Watters and wife Ginny, John Watters and wife Toni, and David Watters and fiancÃ© Tanya Lewison, a daughter, Debra Grooms and husband Jim, five grandchildren, John Paul Grooms, Jenniffer Watters, Jessa Watters and husband Michael Johnson, Sarah Katie Hood and husband Dan, and Molly Watters, four great-grandchildren, Gunner James Grooms, Kaylee Johnson, Alivia Hood, and Lillian Hood, and a brother, James Foreman.
June attended Hamman Church at Zahn's Corner and was a retired clerk for Sparkle Cleaners. June's life was her family.
Her parents, and sister-in-law, Barbara Foreman, preceded June in death.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Ronald Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 24, 2019