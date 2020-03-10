Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Marie Good


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Marie Good Obituary
June Marie Good, 78, of Jackson, Ohio, died 11:58 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
June was born June 15, 1941, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Merrell Eugene Kaley and Irene Marie Devon. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward "Buddy" Good, who preceded June in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca Good, Charlotte Drake, and Mary Good, six grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Tiffany Drake, Jenni Riddle, Steve Riddle, Leann Marshall, and Kathleen Monst, ten great-grandchildren, and her beloved companion, Robert Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Robert Kaley, Raymond Kaley, Betty Chapman, Virginia Kaley, and Merrell Kaley, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elder Therman Rigsby, officiating. Burial will follow in Limerick Cemetery in Jackson.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -