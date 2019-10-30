|
June Rodes Gregg, 105, of Bainbridge, passed from this life 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Laurels of Hillsboro. She was born June 2, 1911, in Ross County, the daughter of the late Gilbert Storms and Amy Rodes Gregg.
June is survived by a sister-in-law, Suzanne Gregg, two nieces, a nephew, several special cousins and many friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Roy Gregg.
June grew up on Storms Station. She was a graduate of Bourneville High School, a member of the former Bainbridge Presbyterian Church, a, 81-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 419 of Chillicothe, a 58-year member of General Federation of Women's Clubs in Ohio and Florida, a member of the Bainbridge Senior Citizens, Bainbridge Historical Society, the Bainbridge Homemakers, and she was the last original member of Fall Festival of Leaves Committee.
In accordance with June's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 12, 2017