Kaci Jane Black passed suddenly from this life on July 11, 2020. While her death was unexpected, she spent years battling the demon of addiction, and her family walked by her side through it all. They would walk every step by her side again, if they were asked. She was beautiful, fun, and loved her people in a big way. She graduated from Piketon High School, and went on to graduate from the Aveda Institute in Columbus, Ohio. She loved being a mother, and her son is her most beautiful legacy left on this earth. Her family desperately wishes that they could hug her one more time to tell her how treasured she is to them, and how beloved she is to Jesus. Kaci was survived by her precious son Kash Havens, husband and father of Kash, Blake Havens, her loving parents Jon and Clarissa Black, loving in-laws Bobbi Havens (Mike Clevenger), brother Shea Black, sister Kylie (Matthew) Temple, nephew and niece Oliver and Winslet Temple, grandfather Darrell Malone and devoted friend Dustin Woodruff. Kaci was loved and remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kaci was preceded in death by her kindred spirit and cherished grandmother Clarice Malone, grandfather Harold Black, grandmother Stella Beach, Uncle Richard Black.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon, Ohio, with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.