Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Katherine I. Leeth "Kathy" Bentley


1952 - 2019
Katherine I. Leeth "Kathy" Bentley Obituary
Katherine I. "Kathy" Leeth Bentley, 66, of Bainbridge, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born July 17, 1952, in Pike County, the daughter of the late William and Ruth Elliott Leeth. On December 28, 1969, she married Gary R. Bentley who died February 14, 1999.
She is survived by son, Carey Bentley of Pike Lake; stepdaughter, Melissa Sorenson of Peebles; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters, Donna Meadows of Waverly and Odgie (Chris) Tackett of Piketon; brother, Neil "Boe" (Cheryl) Leeth of Piketon and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by son, Gary D. Bentley; sisters, Connie and Rita Jean, and brothers, Billy, Bruce and Donald Leeth.
Kathy loved to drink her coffee and watch Walker Texas Ranger. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge, with Francis Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Lapperell Cemetery, Peebles. Friends may visit with Kathy's family from 11 am until the time of service Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Those wishing to sign her online Book of Memories may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 13, 2019
