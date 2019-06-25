Kathleen Edwards Dingus, age 70, has departed from this life on June 15th, 2019. Kathleen was the only child born to Burl (Ruth) Edwards on August 10, 1948. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Owen Dingus, a special friend, Jack Frederick, her beloved dog, Sadie, and a grandson Joshua Dingus. Kathleen is survived by her children: Jack (Maria) Dingus, Tony Dingus, Ed (Shelley) Dingus, and Julie (Rick) Roar. Kathy had 9 grandchildren: Tiffany (Nate) Spangler, Jacob (Derya) Dingus, granddaughter Tori (Harley) Roberts, Andrew Dingus, Shyann (Brett) Dingus-Newsome, Brady Dingus, Blake Dingus, Zoe Dingus, and 10 great-grandchildren and a special friend Robert Massie. Kathleen was hairdresser for several decades in Waverly, Ohio.

She had her own shop, "Kathy's Beauty Shop", until the late 90's, when she took over the care of her husband, mother, and father. Kathy was a collector of all things sunflower and an avid gardener, specializing in Aloe Vera and cacti. She loved swimming in her pool, reading poolside, and thrift store shopping. She loved trying new recipes, especially if they were healthier foods. Kathy was devoted to helping raise Tori and was also a foster parent for many children until her health declined and she could no longer continue to do so.

There will be a celebration of life on July 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Wilson Run Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1849 Wilson Run Road, Chillicothe, Ohio. Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary