1/1
Kathryn Ann Donohoe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Ann Donohoe, age 72, of Waverly, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Piketon Nursing Center in Piketon, Ohio. She was born on May 8, 1948, a daughter of the late J. Frank Donohoe and Ora Lochbaum Donohoe. She was honored in her life by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and leaves behind many treasured and dear friends and neighbors.
Kathryn was active in the Hamman Church and the Ferree Gilead Church, was very active in the Pike County Genealogy and Historical Society, was an avid collector with a fondness for Longaberger Baskets, and enjoyed taking bus tours.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamman Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 6 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved