Kathryn Ann Donohoe, age 72, of Waverly, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Piketon Nursing Center in Piketon, Ohio. She was born on May 8, 1948, a daughter of the late J. Frank Donohoe and Ora Lochbaum Donohoe. She was honored in her life by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and leaves behind many treasured and dear friends and neighbors.Kathryn was active in the Hamman Church and the Ferree Gilead Church, was very active in the Pike County Genealogy and Historical Society, was an avid collector with a fondness for Longaberger Baskets, and enjoyed taking bus tours.Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamman Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.