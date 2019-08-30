|
|
Kelly Rochelle Case-Reece, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, and formerly of Waverly, passed away on August 29, 2019, surrounded by family at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born April 13, 1961, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Sue Ann (Huber) Case. On November 27, 2013, Kelly was united in marriage to David Reece who survives. Also surviving are three sisters, Kristi Case, Karla Case and Kim Parks, all of Waverly, Ohio, and two brothers, Kevin Case and wife Ruth of Mays Lick, Kentucky, and Kendall Case and wife Lori of Waverly and a niece, Khloe Case.
Kelly was a fourth grade math teacher at Hamilton Local Schools in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Mary Queen of the Missions Church with Father Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hamilton Local Schools (memo Kelly Case IT Fund) 775 Rathmell Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 1, 2019