Kristi Lou Rhoads, 57, of Waverly, Ohio, went to her heavenly home after a 25-year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 18, 1963, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of Charles Michael Kelly of Waverly and the late Sherry Lou Henderson Kelly. On August 7, 1981, she was united in marriage to Mark Rhoads who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, C.J. Gillott and husband Jared of Waverly, Danielle Rhoads and fiancÃ© Andrew Bodager of Waverly and Sydney Alexis Moore and husband Craigen of Waverly; two grandchildren, Turner Lee and Case Allen Gillott; three brothers, Bill Kelly and wife Teresa of Daniel Island, South Carolina, Jim Kelly and wife Michelle of Waverly and Mike Kelly and wife Jennifer of Waverly; fourteen nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Beatrice Lavonne Rhoads, and four brothers-in-law, Jeff Rhoads and wife Patty of Waverly, Mike Rhoads and wife Kristen of Londonderry, Phil Rhoads and wife Melinda of Waverly and John Rhoads and wife Amy of Chillicothe and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her mother, Kristi was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Dan Rhoads.Kristi was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon, Ohio, where she was a member of the praise team. She was blessed with a wonderful voice that she used to sing praises to the Lord. She was proud of her family and it started with her incredible parents who raised her in a Christian home, something she was proud that she and Mark could also do for their three girls. She was so thankful to spend precious time with her grandchildren, Turner and Case, who she loved beyond measure. She loved her brothers and their spouses. She was very appreciative for the extra care given by Teresa Kelly in her last month and so thankful for the bond with her Aunt Jeanie. She loved all her aunts and uncles as well as her cousins, and had a unique way of building relationships with them.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road, Waverly. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.