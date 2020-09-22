Kristi Sue Case, 65, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born August 17, 1955, in Maysville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ferdinand Archer and Sue Ann Huber Case. Surviving are two brothers, Kevin (Ruth) Case of Mayslick, Kentucky, and Kendall (Lori) Case of Waverly; two sisters; Karla Case and Kim Parks, both of Waverly, as well as a niece, Khloe Case. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Kelly Case Reece.Kristi retired as a Registered Nurse from the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe. She also served on the Waverly Village Council, was a Kentucky Colonel and was a Nurse Practitioner for Canal Industries.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly for their love and care of Kristi.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Queen of the Missions in Waverly with Father Biehl, Celebrant. A private burial will be held at a later date.Services are in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.