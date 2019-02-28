Home

Lacey Tyler "Ty" Overman Obituary
Lacey Tyler Overman, 35, of Lake Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 10:44 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.
Ty was born April 26, 1983, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Lynn Franklin Overman and Annetta Charlene (Colburn) Overman.
Also surviving are three sons, Tyson Charles Overman, Lane Franklin Overman, and Oakley Carol Overman, two sisters, Dawn Vickers and Rhiannon Overman, brother, Eric Overman and wife Crystal, maternal grandmother, Lois Colburn, six uncles, Dean, Gordon, Bill, Kenny, Joe, and Aaron, and five nieces and nephews, Laci, Riley, Kilian, Jamie, and Erica.
Ty was a carpenter. He attended Mt. Zion Church of Chillicothe and the YMCA of Waverly.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 3, 2019
