Larry Edward "Eddie" Payne, 63, of Piketon, Ohio left this life bound for a new adventure on August 12, 2019.
Larry was born March 30, 1956 in Sabina, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence Payne and Thelma Baddley of Columbus, Ohio.
Also surviving is his cherished friend and former wife, Brenda Rider-Payne, daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Blankenship of Beaver and the apple of his eye, his son, Jonathan Edward Payne of Piketon, four grandchildren, Brianna, Nataleigh, Austin and Shaina, great-grandson, Henry, two brothers, Lonnie (Bonita) Payne of Waverly and Tommy Payne of Washington Court House, three sisters, June (John) Marcinko of Columbus, Ida Marie Shaw of Asheboro, NC, and Connie Amannis of Cincinnati, and many special friends and family who will miss hearing Larry's adventure stories.
His father and brother, Johnny Payne, preceded Larry in death.
Larry was a security guard for Alpha Security Systems.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Alan Newberry officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
