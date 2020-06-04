Larry Eugene "Big O" Oyer, 76, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born April 1, 1944, in Ross County, Ohio, son of the late Carl Eugene and Dorothy Ann George Oyer. On August 30, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Durbin Oyer who preceded him in death on May 23, 1994. On December 30, 1997, he was united in marriage to Kathy Claytor Ferguson Oyer who survives.Also surviving are two daughters, Angie Noon and husband James of Middletown, Pennsylvania, and Tisha Wolfer and husband Eric of Williamsburg, Ohio; a son, Walter "Tuffy" (Shelley Lyon) Oyer of Waverly; three stepsons, Bryan Ferguson and wife Mary of Baltimore, Maryland, Rodney Ferguson and wife Tierra of Waverly and Donald Ferguson and wife Wendi of Lucasville; grandchildren, Scott Crabtree, Jazmin Marroquin and husband Elder, Hunter Oyer, Hutson Oyer, Katelynn Wolfer, Wyatt Wolfer, Justin Ferguson, Nichole Thompson and husband Steve, and Jessica Ferguson; great grandchildren, Dominic Marroquin, Blayne, Bentley, Bryler, Braxton, Bexley and Landon Thompson and Cali Ferguson; three sisters, Patricia Carson of California, Barbara Rine of Columbus and Freda Burns and husband Roy of Chillicothe; a brother, Steve Oyer and wife Patricia of Chillicothe and several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, Larry was preceded in death by a stepson and daughter in law, Anthony "Tony" and Rhonda Ferguson.Larry was a member of Orient Masonic Lodge #321, Aladdin Shriners, American Legion Post #142, Eagles Lodge #2227, Moose Lodge # 2263, thirty-year member of SPFPA Union and Omega United Methodist Church. He was a 1963 graduate of Waverly High School. Larry retired in 2005 from USEC, Martin Marietta, Goodyear Atomic Plant as a security Guard. He was a Waverly Police Officer from 1964-1975, serving as a corporal of the department. Larry was a strong, loving, encouraging and supporting man. He loved his family and his dog Nikki. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking and animals.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. A Masonic service will be held at 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.There will be a dinner following the burial at the American Legion in Waverly.