Larry Lee Ramsey, 77, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1941, in Piketon, Ohio, to Lucille Marie Ramsey, who is deceased. He was an only child and a life-long Pike County resident.
Larry retired from the Pike County Highway Department after 33 years of service. He was a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows in Piketon for about 50 years. He enjoyed racing and working on cars.
Larry is survived by his daughter Tamara Ramsey (Sherman) Osborne; son Larry Allen Ramsey; grandchildren Sherman Osborne, Michael Osborne, Eric Ramsey, Bryan Ramsey, Kyle Ramsey, and Kristina (Ramsey) Warren; great grandchildren Talon J. Osborne, Calloway Michael Osborne, Kensington K.C. Osborne, and Cooper Warren.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Marie Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio. Service time is to be determined. Family and friends may call the funeral home at (740) 289-2411 for the correct time. Burial will follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Pike County, Ohio.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 3, 2019