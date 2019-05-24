Home

POWERED BY

Services
McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Goheen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Allen "Larry" Goheen Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Allen "Larry" Goheen Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Allen "Larry" Goheen, Jr., age 51, of Wellston, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 1, 1968, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Lawrence A. Goheen, Sr., and Patty L. Jarvis Goheen. Larry was a 1986 graduate of Wellston High School and he retired from Mills Pride. He was a down to earth guy who enjoyed fishing, making people laugh and spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his mother, Patty Goheen of Wellston; wife, Wilma Spurgeon Goheen; daughters, Misty Roar of Piketon, Andrea Turner of Lucasville, and Sheena Shifko of Piketon; brother, Chris Goheen of Wellston; along with 7 grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Goheen, Sr.; and his son, Joshua Sowers.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 12 to 2 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 P.M. with Pastor Bud Brabson officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Hill Church Cemetery in Piketon. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now