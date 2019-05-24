Lawrence Allen "Larry" Goheen, Jr., age 51, of Wellston, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 1, 1968, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Lawrence A. Goheen, Sr., and Patty L. Jarvis Goheen. Larry was a 1986 graduate of Wellston High School and he retired from Mills Pride. He was a down to earth guy who enjoyed fishing, making people laugh and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his mother, Patty Goheen of Wellston; wife, Wilma Spurgeon Goheen; daughters, Misty Roar of Piketon, Andrea Turner of Lucasville, and Sheena Shifko of Piketon; brother, Chris Goheen of Wellston; along with 7 grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Goheen, Sr.; and his son, Joshua Sowers.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 12 to 2 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 P.M. with Pastor Bud Brabson officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Hill Church Cemetery in Piketon. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary