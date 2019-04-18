Lela Belle Blankenship, 94, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born January 15, 1925, in Hatch, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha Jordan Hatch. On March 15, 1946, Lela was united in marriage to Virgil Lee Blankenship who preceded her in death on August 17, 1999. Surviving are four sons, Virgil "Buck" Blankenship of Piketon, Charles Blankenship of Piketon, John Blankenship and wife Susie of Piketon, Ohio, Gene Blankenship and wife Terri of Greensboro, North Carolina, and three daughters, Teresa "Terry" Blankenship of Waverly, Ohio, Donna Thompson of Winchester, Ohio, and Barbara Owens and husband Dennis of Piketon; sixteen grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 23 great great grandchildren and a brother, Ronald Smith of Wilmington, Ohio. In addition to her parents, and husband, Lela was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Blankenship, and ten siblings, Alva Hatch, Earl Hatch, Nola Cooper, Mary Olvis, Richard Smith, Jimmy Smith, Wesley Smith, Robert Smith, Juanita Knisley and Clayton Smith.

Lela was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Christian Church of Piketon.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Speakers Kenneth and Delmar Burkitt officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery, Piketon. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial donations may be made in Lela's honor to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 48, Beaver, Ohio 45613.

