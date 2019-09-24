|
|
Lillie Mae Gilmore, 74, of Shyville Road, Piketon, Ohio, died 8:15 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Piketon Nursing Center.
She was born December 17, 1944, in Latham, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil J. Anderson and Flora F. (Thurman) Anderson. Lillie was united in marriage on November 6, 1965, to William R. Gilmore, Sr., who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (June) Gilmore, Robert (Misty) Gilmore, William (Joanie) Gilmore, Timothy (Joycelyn) Gilmore, Albert Gilmore, and James Gilmore, a brother, Harold (Mary Alice) Anderson, a sister, Judy (Joe) Gardner, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and numerous brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Rev. Dave Pinkerton officiating. Burial will follow at Washburn Cemetery, Latham.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 25, 2019