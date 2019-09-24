Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Mae Gilmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Mae Gilmore Obituary
Lillie Mae Gilmore, 74, of Shyville Road, Piketon, Ohio, died 8:15 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Piketon Nursing Center.
She was born December 17, 1944, in Latham, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil J. Anderson and Flora F. (Thurman) Anderson. Lillie was united in marriage on November 6, 1965, to William R. Gilmore, Sr., who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (June) Gilmore, Robert (Misty) Gilmore, William (Joanie) Gilmore, Timothy (Joycelyn) Gilmore, Albert Gilmore, and James Gilmore, a brother, Harold (Mary Alice) Anderson, a sister, Judy (Joe) Gardner, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and numerous brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Rev. Dave Pinkerton officiating. Burial will follow at Washburn Cemetery, Latham.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now