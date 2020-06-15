Linda Harris, 69, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 3:03 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.Linda was born October 14, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harvey Lee Akers and Helen Virginia LeMay Akers. She was united in marriage to Danny Lee Harris, who preceded her in death.Surviving are her son, Danny Harris and wife Lisa of Piketon, and sister, Sherri Lantz of Columbus.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sloas Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.