Linda Lou Linley, 77, of Johnson Hill Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:25 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.Linda was born August 4, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Kidd and Evelyn Josephine (Gray) Walters. On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage to Albert M. Linley, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2016.Surviving are a son, Kevin (Sheila Preston) Linley, two daughters, Jade Linley-Chaney and Ruby (Toby) Williams, nine grandchildren, Randi (Joshua) Jones, Daisy (Ethan Klinker) Osborne, Derik Linda (Jon) Rickards, Christopher Albert Chaney, Darian Chaney, Tyler Williams, Trace Williams, Lindsay Williams and Lane Williams, eleven great-grandchildren and three sisters, Sondra Paul, Bonnie (Larry) Larimer and Connie (Wayne) Kellum.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Dawana Daugherty and brother, Ronald Demorest.Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Toby Williams, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.