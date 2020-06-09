Linda Lou Linley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lou Linley, 77, of Johnson Hill Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:25 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Linda was born August 4, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Kidd and Evelyn Josephine (Gray) Walters. On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage to Albert M. Linley, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Kevin (Sheila Preston) Linley, two daughters, Jade Linley-Chaney and Ruby (Toby) Williams, nine grandchildren, Randi (Joshua) Jones, Daisy (Ethan Klinker) Osborne, Derik Linda (Jon) Rickards, Christopher Albert Chaney, Darian Chaney, Tyler Williams, Trace Williams, Lindsay Williams and Lane Williams, eleven great-grandchildren and three sisters, Sondra Paul, Bonnie (Larry) Larimer and Connie (Wayne) Kellum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Dawana Daugherty and brother, Ronald Demorest.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Toby Williams, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jun. 9 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved