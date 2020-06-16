Loretta Jean Pinkerton, 77, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Williams Wilson House in Waverly. She was born November 6, 1942, in Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Earl Harrison and Opal Mae McCallister. On April 30, 1965, she was united in marriage to Charles Darrell Pinkerton who preceded her in death on March 31, 2016. Surviving are son, Jeff Pinkerton of Waverly; daughter, Molly Pinkerton of Commercial Point, Ohio; granddaughter, Kiana Pinkerton of Bolingbrook, Illinois; brothers, Virgil (Linda) Harrison of San Antonio, Texas, and Okey (Nancy) Harrison of Chillicothe, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sharon Rose Kidder and husband Jim of West Union, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Matthew Pinkerton; and four sisters, Bonnie (Sam) Hamilton, Hazel (Eugene) Burkitt, Arminta (Johnny) Lightle, and Myrtle Harrison.Loretta was a loving wife, mother, sister and dependable friend to all. A Christian wife who faithfully served as a member of the Church of Christ, including 35 years at the Elm Grove Church of Christ where her husband Darrell served as minister. Along with Darrell she served as a foster parent for many years to many children who were in need of love and attention. In her younger years she worked as a telephone operator and at Mitchellace Inc. in Portsmouth; later on, worked as a Merchandising Specialist for American Greetings, and as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Pike County court system. Overtaken by Alzheimer's, she spent the time since her husband's passing at The Williams Wilson House in Waverly under the care of Glenda Williams and the amazing staff there.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery in Culloden, West Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Williams Wilson House, 854 Howard Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690.