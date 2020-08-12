1/1
Lynn Sherwood Downey
1937 - 2020
Lynn Sherwood Downey, 82, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Traditions of Bristol Village. He was born September 11, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Frank Downey and Beda Peterson Downey. On October 18, 1980, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Gilson Downey who survives. Also surviving are his children, Sasha (James Kinney) Downey of Columbus, Ohio, Colin (Kate) Downey of Seattle, Washington, Gillian Downey of Portland, Oregon, and Jennifer (Mark Deegan) Downey of Alexandria, Virginia; and grandchildren, Finnegan Downey, Shelby Deegan and Luke Deegan.
Lynn was the owner and operator of Sherwood Forest Products in Waverly.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, for immediate family only due to Covid. The service will be live streamed through Lynn Downey and daughter Sasha's Facebook page for those who wish to participate virtually. A celebration of life will be held in one year for all who wish to come and remember in healthier times.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Calvary United Methodist Church (mail donations to 133 Columbia Dr. Waverly, Ohio 45690) or donate in memory of Lynn for Parkinson's research through www.michaeljfox.org/donate .
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
