Mabel Esther Gullett, 91, formerly of Beaver, Ohio, passed 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in St. Paris, Ohio.Mabel was born July 19, 1928 in Lacey, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John H. Montgomery and Flora Alice (Rigsby) Montgomery. On June 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to Elder Bruce Walter Gullett, who preceded her in death March 12, 2012.Surviving are her son, Johnny Oscar Gullett and wife Karen Sue of St. Paris, Ohio, two daughters, Judith Ann Cable and Wanda Lee Littleton, both of Beaver, Ohio, eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, Chalmer Ray Montgomery and Major Arthur Montgomery and wife Sherry, both of Beaver, Ohio, and two sisters, Nola Ruth Sanders and Alma Fay Harrington, both of Waverly.Her parents, two brothers, William Hager Montgomery and James Kenneth Montgomery, two sisters, Madgeline Armintrout and Zelda Jenkins, and son-in-law, Ray Cable, preceded Mabel in death.Mabel was a homemaker and a 72-year member of the Primitive Baptist Church and last a member of Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Elders Emerson Montgomery, Dan Ison and David Gambill, officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.