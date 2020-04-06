|
|
Madeline Herald, 88, of Sunfish Creek Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 11:48 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 5, 1932, in Carter County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Milford Logan, Sr., and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hall. She was united in marriage to William Martin "Abe" Herald who preceded her in death.
Surviving are seven children, Donna (Danny) Louderback, Jerry (Cynthia) Rayburn, Danny (Julie) Rayburn, Paula Rayburn, Marty Rayburn, Cindy Rayburn, and Terri Lynn (Carl) Looney, eight grandchildren, Amanda (Cody) Looney, Tresa (Richard) Crouch, Eric Louderback, Elizabeth Louderback, Matt Kelly, Stacy Harris, Rayanne (Bartley) Rayburn and Kendall (Hannah) Rayburn, seven great-grandchildren, Anthony (Meredith) Crouch, Codie (Tristen) Trent, Alexandria (Anthony) Hersman, Chase Louderback, Jacob Harris, Hunter Harris and Grace Kelly, five great-great-grandchildren, Adella Hersman, Axton Hersman, Athena Trent, Gavin Spencer and Einon Crouch, and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Kenneth David Rayburn, twin sister, Pauline Logan, two sisters, Maxine Ingle and Roxie Logan, and five brothers, Mearl Logan, Milford Logan, Jr., Kenneth Logan, Ralph Logan and Roscoe Logan.
Madeline was a homemaker and enjoyed camping and spending time with family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Tanece Tomlison Riley, for all her love and care.
Private funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 8, 2020