1/1
Malcolm Andrew Tackett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm Andrew Tackett, 57, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio. He was born on January 20, 1963, in Warsaw, Indiana, to the late Harkless Tackett and Patsy Miller Tackett. In July of 1986 he was united in marriage to Penny Whitt Tackett who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Andrea Pettit and husband Brian of Lucasville and Amanda Grace Howard and husband Justin of Piketon; a son, Craig Tackett of Piketon; four grandchildren, Kaylee Pettit, Brody Howard, Adalie Howard and Ainsley Howard; sisters, Addie (Homer) Cook and Martha Gress; and a brother, Harkless Frederick Tackett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Tackett; and by two sisters, Melissa Tackett and Cathy Burris.
Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 2 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved