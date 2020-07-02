Malcolm Andrew Tackett, 57, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio. He was born on January 20, 1963, in Warsaw, Indiana, to the late Harkless Tackett and Patsy Miller Tackett. In July of 1986 he was united in marriage to Penny Whitt Tackett who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Andrea Pettit and husband Brian of Lucasville and Amanda Grace Howard and husband Justin of Piketon; a son, Craig Tackett of Piketon; four grandchildren, Kaylee Pettit, Brody Howard, Adalie Howard and Ainsley Howard; sisters, Addie (Homer) Cook and Martha Gress; and a brother, Harkless Frederick Tackett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Tackett; and by two sisters, Melissa Tackett and Cathy Burris.Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio