|
|
Maria "Poggie" Ann Maggard, 37, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at OSU Hospice, Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 21, 1982, in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Nelda Jo Francis and husband James and the late Alonzo Maggard. Also surviving are her fiancÃ©, Jeff Chamberlain, sons, Taylor Francis and Ethan Bolt; siblings, Melody Thompson and husband Chris, Mindy Helton and husband Darrell, Lonnie Maggard and wife Tina, and Robert Maggard and wife Whitney, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 16, 2020