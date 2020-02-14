Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Maggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ann "Poggie" Maggard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Ann "Poggie" Maggard Obituary
Maria "Poggie" Ann Maggard, 37, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at OSU Hospice, Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 21, 1982, in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Nelda Jo Francis and husband James and the late Alonzo Maggard. Also surviving are her fiancÃ©, Jeff Chamberlain, sons, Taylor Francis and Ethan Bolt; siblings, Melody Thompson and husband Chris, Mindy Helton and husband Darrell, Lonnie Maggard and wife Tina, and Robert Maggard and wife Whitney, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -