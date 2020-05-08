Marian Ruth (Keechle) Sanders, 95, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1924, in Waverly, the daughter of the late John R. Keechle and Avanelle (Baker) Whittkugle.Marian graduated from Waverly High School in 1942. She served as a WAC during WWII. Marian retired from the Department of Natural Resources where she worked as a secretary for 33 years.She loved to travel and one of her favorite trips was to Hawaii where she visited Pearl Harbor. Marian was an avid sports fan, in addition to watching her kids and grandkids play. She was a devoted O.S.U. Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan.Marian was featured in several articles for her accomplishments highlighting her work in forestry and her time in the Army.Marian was predeceased by her parents, the father of her children (H.C. Sanders, Jr.), sisters Becky Ferguson, Madalyn Dutcher, brothers Bob Keechle, Joe Whittkugle and Chris Whittkugle, 2 infant grandsons, Scottie and Shane, granddaughter Angie Watton, a great-granddaughter Reese Marian, and 2 nieces Brenda Robbins and Jackie Bryant.Surviving are her sisters Mary Hughes, Kate Hughes and Juanita Bryant. Also surviving are Marian's 7 children Henry C. Sanders III (Dona), Pati Conley (Mark Rupp), Sharon Westrick (Albert), all of Waverly, Teresa Galloway (Jack) and Gina Doyle (Greg), all of Piketon, Marilyn Ison (Barry) of Beaver and John Sanders of Lebanon, Ohio, 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren.Marian was a strong and beautiful soul and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.In honor of Marian's request there will be no services. Arrangements are under Boyer Cremation Services. Donations can be made to Friends of Hospice, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.A special thank you to Adena Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Marian and her family (Dr. Seidensticker, Whitney Jordan and Jenny Burkitt) and also a thank you to Pastor Jon Black.