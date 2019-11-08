|
|
Marvin Leroy Slone, 85, of Salisbury Road, Waverly, passed Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.
Marvin was born June 28, 1934, in Pike County, Ohio, the son of the late Hasel J. Slone and Goldie M. (Murray) Slone. On October 6, 1973, he was united in marriage to Ann (Spears) Slone, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Meadows of Havelock, North Carolina, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three brothers, Carl Slone of Waverly, Harold Slone of Campbell, California, Stephen Slone of Waverly, four sisters-in-law, Wilma Slone, Rosie Slone, Cecelia Slone and Diane Slone, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eula Lee Hastings, three brothers, Hasel James Slone, Jr., Robert Slone and Stanley Slone, brother-in-law, George Hastings, and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Slone and Charlene Slone.
Marvin was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy for 26 years.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray, Jr., and Therman Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 10, 2019