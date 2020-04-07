|
|
Marvin Williams, 89, of Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 6:14 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 10, 1930, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Menefee Lee Williams and Lucy (Helton) Williams. On March 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Betty Lou (Jenkins) Williams, who survives.
Marvin is survived by his wife Betty of 68 years, a daughter, Carol Jean (Rick) Cooper, son, Robert (Cris) Williams, and son, Johnny (Judy) Williams, seven grandchildren, Tracie (Dan) Hooks, Rebekah (Brady) Grefe, Tara (Jason) Tackett, Michael Corbett, Travis Williams, Jeremy Yeauger, and Leslie (Matt) Cook, and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty (Franklin) Howard and Mary (Glen) Russell, and sister-in-law, Paula Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles "Tom" Williams, brother Timothy Williams, and sister, Ovalen Nickell.
Marvin was a member of Morgan's Fork United Baptist Church, a retired construction laborer and farmer.
Private graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elder Arvil Murray Jr. and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 8, 2020