Mary E. Galloway, 89, of Barker Lane, Waverly, Ohio, died 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 7 January 2018 in Edgewood Manor of Lucasville, Ohio.

Mary was born 17 May 1928 in New Boston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank Hall and Mamie (Newman) Hall. On 1 May 1971, Mary was united in marriage to Glen Galloway, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Debbie Niese and husband Mike of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren Matthew and Michelle Niese, stepson, Dr. Glenn Galloway and wife Claudia of Gainesville, Florida, stepdaughters, Vickie Himmelman and husband John of Columbus, Ohio, and Laura Bennett and husband Tom of Athens, Ohio, step grandchildren, Sean, Joe and Dave Himmelman, Jessica Galloway and Natalie Bennett and a brother, Roger Hall and wife Patsy of New Boston, Ohio.

Her parents, first husband Edward Perry, brother Ronnie Hall and a sister Ethel Bishop, preceded Mary in death.

Mary formally attended the Church of Christ. She was a former employee of J.C. Penny and Dr. Mary Helz, member of the Waverly Garden Club and Sigma Psi Gamma Sorority.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Friday at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Doug Campbell, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 10, 2018