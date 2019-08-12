|
Mary E. Ward, 77, of Pleasant Hill Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 8:03 p.m. Sunday, 11 August 2019 at Heartland of Westerville, Westerville, Ohio.
Mary was born 6 October 1941 in Inez, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Amos Moore and Mabel (Priest) Moore. On 31 July 1959 she was united in marriage to James E. Ward, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Brian (Rene) Ward of Winnemucca, Nevada, Darren Ward of Lynchburg, Ohio, Peggy (Mike) Phillips of East Jackson, Ohio, Jennifer (Joe) Harris of Lancaster, Ohio, Katie (James) Adkins of Wellston, Ohio, eight grandchildren, Ariane (Jeff) Fisher, Brandyn (Shaina) Ward, Justin (Brooklyn) Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Wyatt Ward, Brianna Ward, Elizabeth Henderson, Tyler Henderson, and several great-grandchildren.
Her parents, three sisters and two brothers preceded Mary in death.
Mary was a member of Camp Creek United Baptist Church and was a homemaker, loved to garden and enjoyed her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Elders Garret "Skip" Stewart, Marvin Carver and Kelly Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 14, 2019